Overview
Brewing giant Anheuser Busch InBev launched a $46
billion bond on Wednesday, after amassing $110 billion in
investor orders to help fund its acquisition of rival SABMiller
Plc.
Volkswagen AG has promised to "regain the trust"
of its customers in the UK who are affected by its attempts to
rig diesel emissions tests. However the company said it will not
pay any compensation to the 1.2 million motorists.
France's BNP Paribas has agreed to outsource its
Asian equities trading platform to global electronic brokerage
Instinet as part of significant cutbacks of its Asian investment
banking operations.
