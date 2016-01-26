Jan 26 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
BLOCKCHAIN BACKERS PRESSED ON FRAUD COVER
FRENCH UNION RAISES LAST-MINUTE HINKLEY CHALLENGES
XAVIER NIEL EXPLORES MOVE INTO UK MOBILE
GREECE HITS BACK AT EU OVER MIGRANT PLAN
Overview
Greg Medcraft, chairman of the International Organization of
Securities Commissions said that financial groups betting on
blockchain technology should also take into account the cost of
fraudulent transactions, much like banks do for credit card
transactions.
The CFE-CGC energy union has put forward a set of challenges
that may jeopardise EDF's plans to build an 18 billion
pound ($25.61 billion) nuclear power plant at Hinkley Point in
Somerset. These include an expression of serious concern about
the plant's viability and what it might cost the company.
French billionaire Xavier Nile's Iliad has held
preliminary discussions with UK telecoms regulators Ofcom to
enter Britain's mobile market.
Greece has hit back at EU proposals to tighten its border
security with Macedonia to stem the flow of refugees, saying its
a dangerous experiment which would turn the country into a
"cemetery of souls".
($1 = 0.7029 pounds)
