Headlines
AREVA MOVE PILES PRESSURE ON EDF
NORTH SEA OIL HANDED EMERGENCY FUNDING
ZEUS EXPECTED TO DROP BID FOR NOVUM
JURY ACQUITS FIVE OF SIX BROKERS IN LIBOR TRIAL
Overview
French utility EDF said in a statement on Wednesday
that its board had agreed to buy the reactor business of Areva
based on a value of 2.5 billion euros.
British Prime Minister David Cameron will fly to Aberdeen,
Scotland, on Thursday to announce a 250-million-pound
($356.20-million) package to prop up the North Sea oil industry.
In October last year, Zeus Capital announced that it will
acquire rival broker Novum Securities. However, that plan
appears on the brink of falling apart as the Financial Conduct
Authority plans to bring tax fraud charges against Zeus
co-founder Richard Hughes.
Five former brokers were acquitted on Wednesday of
conspiring with convicted trader Tom Hayes to manipulate crucial
benchmark interest rates as London's second Libor trial dealt a
blow to the UK's Serious Fraud Office.
($1 = 0.7019 pounds)
