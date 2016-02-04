Feb 4 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

DRAFTKINGS PLANS UK LAUNCH AMID US CLAMPDOWN



MONDELEZ WARNS OF FURTHER EMERGING MARKET DETERIORATION



BAIN AND TPG JOIN SUITORS FOR YAHOO UNIT



CHEMCHINA PLAYS DOWN ALARM OVER $44 BLN SYNGENTA BID



Overview

* DraftKings is planning to launch in the UK looking for international revenues to "mitigate the risk" of being regulated out of the U.S. The company had planned to make its games available to British users on Wednesday night, but the launch was delayed because of technical issues.

* Mondelez International Inc warned investors that it has braced for a further downfall in economic conditions in emerging markets, as the company gave a cautious outlook for the year.

* Bain and TPG are among several private equity firms weighing potential approaches for Yahoo Inc's core internet business, after the struggling company announced it was exploring options for the unit.

* ChemChina sought to pre-empt political opposition to its $43.8 billion bid for Syngenta AG, saying that China's biggest overseas takeover should not alarm politicians wary of the attempt to shore up the country's food security. (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)