BRIEF-HC SemiTek to buy photoelectric firm to own Memsic for 1.65 bln yuan
* Says it plans to buy photoelectric firm in order to own Memsic for 1.65 billion yuan ($239.61 million) via share issue
Feb 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Vodafone and Liberty to combine Dutch businesses (on.ft.com/215zzaM)
Bank of England rebuffs Vickers criticism (on.ft.com/1Tmz6j5)
Saudi oil minister to meet Russian counterpart (on.ft.com/215zPq6)
Overview
UK phone network operator Vodafone Plc and John Malone's cable company Liberty Global Plc agreed on Monday to form a 19 billion euros ($21.23 billion) mobile-and-cable operator in the Netherlands.
The Bank of England has rejected criticism from John Vickers, the chief architect of the UK's banking reforms, by denying that it had gone soft on UK banks or watered down his recommended minimum capital levels for Britain's biggest lenders.
The world's top two oil exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia will hold talks on Tuesday, according to a person familiar with the matter, as producers try to tackle a glut that has pushed prices to their lowest in over a decade.
($1 = 0.8949 euros) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)
