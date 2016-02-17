BRIEF-Market Track acquires Retail Properties Of America and 360pi
* Market Track expands eCommerce offerings with acquisition of Retail Price and product intelligence company 360pi
Feb 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Anglo American raises asset sale targets amid commodities rout (on.ft.com/1OfjjdT)
Daimler extends CEO's contract and appoints new R&D head (on.ft.com/1Ofjx51)
Metro Bank to cut size of initial public offering (on.ft.com/1Ofjw0N)
Overview
Anglo American said on Tuesday it plans to sell its iron ore, coal and nickel units as part of a sweeping strategic overhaul to cope with a commodities rout that has triggered a fight for survival even among heavyweight miners.
Daimler AG Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche's contract was extended by three years on Tuesday, setting the stage for a younger generation of automotive managers to succeed him.
British lender Metro Bank Plc IPO-METRO.L is cutting the price of its initial public offering by about 17 percent, following the recent sell-off across the banking sector, investors in the UK bank were told on Tuesday night.
* Market Track expands eCommerce offerings with acquisition of Retail Price and product intelligence company 360pi
April 12 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday: RUSSIA Vladimir Putin says trust has eroded between the United States and Russia under Trump, as Moscow delivers an unusually hostile reception to U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in a face-off over Syria. NORTH KOREA Chinese President Xi Jinping calls for a peaceful resolution of rising tension on the Korean peninsula in a telephone conversa