Feb 25 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Merged LSE and Deutsche Boerse would be led by Germany's Kengeter

(on.ft.com/1OvIo4s)

Airbus opposes any attempt to revive Honeywell-UTC deal

(on.ft.com/21seOpZ)

Panmure loses chief executive weeks after chairman steps down

(on.ft.com/1SVwPvp)

Overview

Deutsche Boerse AG Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter would run the day-to-day operations of a new company formed by a possible merger with the London Stock Exchange Group Plc, according to people familiar with the matter.

Airbus Group SE Chief Executive Tom Enders said in statement on Wednesday that he did not see how a combination of Honeywell International Inc and United Technologies Corp would be in his company's interests.

UK-based institutional stock broking firm Panmure Gordon & Co Plc said its Chief Executive Phillip Wale had stepped down and left the company. (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)