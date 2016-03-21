PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 13
April 13 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Tories battle to contain internal civil war (on.ft.com/21CtOzR)
Rise in minimum wage to bypass 1.7 mln self-employed (on.ft.com/21Ct51u)
Rolls-Royce to pledge 350 new jobs at UK plant (on.ft.com/21CuapV)
Overview
Signs of division within the Conservative party multiplied over the weekend as the fallout from the resignation of Iain Duncan Smith escalated to a bigger row about the prime minister's and chancellor's style of government.
Next month's minimum wage increase in UK will not benefit 1.7 million workers because the raise does not apply to the self-employed, according to new research by the Social Market Foundation.
Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc will this week commit to creating 350 new jobs over the next year at its Derby factory, attempting to address political concerns over the future of the group's UK manufacturing operations after a string of profit warnings. (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Mary Milliken)
