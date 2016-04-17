April 17 The following are the top stories in
the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* Harlequins looks to raise 15 million pounds through
mini-bond
* HSBC sets up 10 billion pounds SME loan chest
* Caixabank launches fresh all-out bid for BPI
* Brexit doubts slow UK business activity
Overview
- Rugby club Harlequins is seeking to raise about 15 million
pounds ($21.27 million) by issuing a mini-bond, joining other
sports teams that are finding alternative ways to bolster their
finances by tapping fans for investment. (bit.ly/1YBU24V)
- HSBC Holdings Plc is committing a minimum of 10
billion pounds of loans to smaller businesses this year, in
spite of the looming threat of the UK leaving the European
Union. (bit.ly/1YBU8tk)
- Caixabank SA has launched a takeover bid for
Banco BPI, pushing efforts to break a deadlock with
Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos for control of the
Lisbon-based lender. (bit.ly/1YBUbVM)
- Uncertainty over the outcome of Britain's EU referendum in
June is having a negative effect on business activity, as
companies are pulling back on hiring and investment across
sectors. (bit.ly/1YBUdwX)
($1 = 0.7054 pounds)
(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)