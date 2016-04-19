April 18 The following are the top stories in
Headlines
* Greybull Capital eyes another chunk of Tata's UK business
* Deloitte trims real estate arm to avoid conflicts of
interest
* EU set to upgrade naval mission in Mediterranean
* Negative rates put pressure on central banks to take risks
Overview
- Greybull Capital, which is close to buying Tata Steel
UK's Scunthorpe-based long products division, is also
mulling a bid for Tata's speciality steels arm, which employs
about 2,000 people. (bit.ly/1XFwETV)
- Deloitte's leasing, City investment, national investment
and property management teams, will transfer to other companies,
six years after it acquired Drivers Jonas to create one of the
largest real estate consultancies in the UK. (bit.ly/1XFweg4)
- Europe's governments gave a green signal to expand the
role of an EU naval mission in the Mediterranean, as it gets
ready for a surge in asylum seekers trying to make the dangerous
sea crossing from North Africa. (bit.ly/1XFwmfG)
- Rate cuts in European and Japanese banks are putting
pressure on many central banks' returns, which are a source of
income used to cover running costs, and to provide finance
ministries with profits. (bit.ly/1XFvEPD)
