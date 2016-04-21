April 21 The following are the top stories in
Headlines
* Deutsche Bank shareholder calls for special audit
* GPs handed extra 2.4 billion euros of NHS funding by
2020-21
* Worldpay to launch pay-as-you-go service for UK small
businesses
* Conforama buys Darty stake and raises bid for rest of
shares
Overview
- A Deutsche Bank AG shareholder has requested a
special audit of whether members of the bank's supervisory board
or management board breached obligations in dealing with a few
of the bank's legal entanglements. (bit.ly/1U6Sj8l)
- GP practices will be given an additional 2.4 billion
pounds ($3.44 billion) a year to cope with older population and
to decrease pressure on hospitals. Chief Executive of NHS
England Simon Stevens is to announce the extra funding on
Thursday. (bit.ly/1U6SikW)
- Worldpay Plc is launching a pay-as-you-go service
for smaller businesses taking card payments, which is a part of
the payment group's plans to expand in the UK. (bit.ly/1U6Shxj)
- Conforama, a Steinhoff International Holdings
subsidiary, acquired 19.5 percent of Darty Plc and
sweetened its offer for the remaining shares to 138 pence per
share. (bit.ly/1U6ShgT)
($1 = 0.6977 pounds)
(Compiled by Sangameswaran S.; Editing by Sandra Maler)