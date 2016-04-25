April 26 The following are the top stories in
Headlines
Husky sells mid-stream stake to China-based groups
VW hasn't yet fixed UK cars with 'defeat devices'
Tribune to consider Gannett's $815 mln offer
Overview
Husky Energy Inc said on Monday it will sell 65
percent ownership in select midstream energy assets in Canada to
Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd and Power
Asset Holdings Ltd for C$1.7 billion.
Volkswagen AG has not fixed any of the 1.2
million cars in Britain affected by the diesel emissions
scandal, a British transport minister said on Monday, despite
the company having said it had begun software modifications to
some models.
Tribune Publishing Co is reviewing an unsolicited
and possibly unwelcome $815 million takeover bid from Gannett Co
Inc, a move by Gannett to gain scale as the newspaper
industry continues to consolidate.
