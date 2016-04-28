April 29 The following are the top stories in
Headlines
Court blocks 2 bln euro Novo Banco bond move
(bit.ly/1rDnP3c)
Head of Deutsche Bank integrity committee to resign
(bit.ly/1UkgL6j)
Fiat Chrysler and Alphabet in self-driving car talks
(bit.ly/1Ukh3u7)
RBS warns of risk to Williams & Glyn sale deadline
(bit.ly/1Tzi9Qc)
Overview
A Portuguese court has provisionally suspended a central
bank decision to transfer some bonds from state-rescued Novo
Banco to "bad bank" BES, court documents showed on Thursday, in
a step that could complicate the sale of the lender.
Deutsche Bank said on Thursday Georg Thoma, head
of the supervisory board's integrity committee, will resign.
Thoma's resignation comes days after a dispute in Deutsche
Bank's supervisory board surfaced Frankfurter Allgemeine
Sonntagszeitung over what some members viewed as Thoma's
over-zealous response to scandals the bank has been embroiled
in.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV is in
late-stage talks with Alphabet Inc's self-driving car
division for a technology partnership.
Part-nationalised Royal Bank of Scotland risks
missing an end-2017 deadline to sell its Williams & Glyn brand,
it said on Thursday, raising doubts about how soon it will be
ready to pay dividends and return to private ownership.
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)