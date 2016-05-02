May 2 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
* Halliburton and Baker Hughes set to abandon $28 bln tie-up
(bit.ly/1Z13sH9)
* Janaillac takes controls at Air France-KLM
(bit.ly/1VGoNrs)
* MP calls on Sir Philip Green to 'respond promptly' over
BHS (bit.ly/1SHclSB)
* FCA warns Deutsche on 'serious' financial crime control
issues (bit.ly/1QKxLvX)
Overview
* Halliburton Co and Baker Hughes Inc are
expected to announce the termination of their merger agreement
on Monday following opposition from U.S. and European antitrust
regulators.
* Air France-KLM's board appointed Jean-Marc
Janaillac as the Franco-Dutch airline's new chief executive on
Sunday, following the resignation earlier of Alexandre de
Juniac.
* British lawmakers have asked Philip Green and his wife
Tina to "respond promptly" to its request for help with
inquiries into the failure of department store chain BHS and its
pension liabilities.
* Deutsche Bank has "serious" and "systemic"
failings in its controls against money laundering, terrorist
financing and sanctions, according to a confidential letter by
the UK's financial regulatory agency.
