UPDATE 1-Crude oil eases for 2nd day on rising U.S. production
* U.S. inventories indicate market still heavily supplied (Adds details, quotes)
May 3 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* French regulator orders Engie to raise gas prices for companies (bit.ly/1VHywxL)
* Barclays' risk officer in France alleges laundering and mis-selling failures (bit.ly/1TGLWXv)
* Brexit 'could boost eurozone GDP'
* Milan stock exchange rejects Popolare Vicenza listing
Overview
* France's competition authority ordered Engie to raise its natural gas prices for companies, saying that in some cases the energy company utility was engaging in "predatory pricing" and harming competitors.
* Philippe Hebert, chief risk officer of Barclays France, has alleged money laundering and mis-selling failures at the bank in a letter written to Tony Blanco, chief executive of Barclays France, which was seen by the Financial Times.
* Eurozone economies would benefit at the cost of Britain if it decided to leave the European Union, a prominent French economist has predicted, with a relocation of financial activity out of London causing sterling to plummet.
* The stock market in Milan said it could not allow regional lender Popolare di Vicenza to list after it failed to find sufficient buyers for its 1.7 billion euros ($1.96 billion)capital raising.
