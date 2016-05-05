May 5 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Overview
* Trinity Mirror is set to shut down its new
national newspaper called The New Day, just two months after
launching it as it seeks to cut its losses.
* Liberty Global, which also owns Virgin Media, is
evaluating a potential contribution of up to 500,000 pounds
($724,550) to a campaign to keep Britain in Europe.
* Airbus is developing humanoid robots in
partnership with French and Japanese researchers with a purpose
of being able to use them alongside humans on its assembly lines
and inside aircraft.
($1 = 0.6901 pounds)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)