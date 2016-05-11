May 11 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
* Russian gang suspected of scam in ICE market
* London mayor clears way for City Airport expansion
* Brexit likely to hurt wages, says NIESR think-tank
* Liberty Global open to takeover of Telefonica's O2 unit
Overview
* The City of London Police said that Intercontinental
Exchange's London futures market has been used as a
front for Russian organised crime, after it arrested two men for
suspected money-laundering.
* Sadiq Khan, the new mayor of London, has cleared City
Airport's 300 million Pounds ($433.41 million) expansion plan by
withdrawing City Hall's objection to the airport buying land
from the Greater London Authority.
* UK based economic think-tank, the National Institute of
Economic and Social Research, said that real wages growth would
be significantly lower if Britain quits the EU.
* Liberty Global would consider a takeover of
Telefonica's O2 in the UK. The acquisition has the
potential of dramatically expanding Liberty's mobile ambitions
in Europe.
($1 = 0.6922 pounds)
