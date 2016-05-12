BRIEF-CIT names John Fawcett CFO
* CIT names John Fawcett executive vice president and chief financial officer
May 12 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* Glencore hires bulk of Noble's London gasoline team
* Javid weighs 2.5-bln-pound trim for British Steel pension
fund
* Owners of 100,000 UK properties held by offshore groups
face being identified (bit.ly/1X2bwbO)
* Treasury makes Brexit contingency plans
Overview
* Switzerland-based Glencore has hired gasoline traders from Hong Kong-based commodity house Noble Group , making it second time in three months after it previously hired Noble's liquefied natural gas traders in February.
* The government is planning to protect British Steel pension fund and cut 2.5 billion pounds ($3.61 billion) off its long-term liabilities in a bid to make Tata Steel UK operations more attractive to bidders.
* UK PM David Cameron has announced a transparency proposal under which the foreign companies, with more than 100,000 UK properties, will have to reveal their true owners.
* The Treasury has started contingency planning for the impact on Britain's financial stability in the event of a vote to leave the EU, Chancellor George Osborne told MPs on Wednesday.
($1 = 0.6928 pounds) (Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
