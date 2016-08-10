Aug 10 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
BP to sell stake in Chinese joint venture
on.ft.com/2aJGl4a
William Hill rejects 3.6 bln stg takeover offer
on.ft.com/2b4MYik
Peppa Pig owner Entertainment One to reject ITV offer
on.ft.com/2ayPmi2
Overview
British oil major BP is seeking buyers for its
50-percent stake in Chinese petrochemicals joint venture SECCO,
its largest investment in China, in a deal said to fetch $2-$3
billion.
William Hill rejected a 3.16 billion pound ($4.11
billion) bid by smaller rivals Rank Group and 888
Holdings on Tuesday, saying a 16 percent premium
"substantially undervalued" the British bookmaker.
Entertainment One Ltd will announce on Wednesday
that it has rejected an offer from British commercial TV
broadcaster ITV Plc. The purchase price of the deal and
how much of the company ITV was seeking were not clear.
Entertainment One had earlier said in April that it had not
received any approach from ITV.
($1 = 0.7688 pounds)
