UPDATE 2-Siemens raises outlook after Q1 profit beats forecasts
* Now expects FY industrial margin of 11-12 pct vs 10.5-11.5 pct
Headlines
Rank and 888 hit back at William Hill over bid
Indebted Chesapeake agrees to shale asset sales
Tesla crash in China raises concerns on Autopilot claims
Overview
Casino and bingo hall operator Rank Group Plc and online gambling company 888 Holdings Plc called on Wednesday for talks with the board of William Hill Plc after their proposed joint bid was rejected by the British bookmaker. William Hill rejected a 3.16 billion pound ($4.11 billion) bid by smaller rivals Rank Group and 888 Holdings on Tuesday, saying a 16 percent premium "substantially undervalued" the British bookmaker.
Chesapeake Energy Corp said on Wednesday that it would sell its Barnett shale acreage in Texas to private equity-backed Saddle Barnett Resources LLC and had renegotiated an expensive pipeline contract with Williams Partners LP , steps that should save more than $1.9 billion in future liabilities.
Tesla Motors Inc said on Wednesday that one of its cars had crashed in Beijing while in "autopilot" mode, with the driver contending sales staff sold the function as "self-driving", overplaying its actual capabilities.
