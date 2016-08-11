UPDATE 1-Telecom Italia reports 14 pct rise in core earnings
MILAN, Feb 3 Telecom Italia on Friday posted a better than expected 14.4 percent rise in full-year core earnings, helped by cost cuts and its domestic operations returning to growth.
Headlines
Dow-DuPont's planned $130 bln tie-up probed by Brussels
Fosun-Hauck deal clears watchdog hurdles
Google fined $6.8 mln by Russian monopoly watchdog
Overview
EU antitrust regulators have opened a full investigation into Dow Chemical and DuPont's proposed $130 billion merger, saying the deal may reduce competition in crop protection, seeds and some petrochemicals.
The European Central Bank and German banking watchdog Bafin have given a green light to China's Fosun International for its planned takeover of German private bank Hauck & Aufhaeuser, two sources familiar with the situation said on Thursday.
Russia's anti-monopoly watchdog said on Thursday Google would have to pay a 438 million rouble ($6.81 million)fine for pre-installing applications on mobile devices running its Android operating system.
($1 = 64.2841 roubles)
* Planet to acquire terra bella from Google, sign multi-year data contract
* IBM closes acquisition of Agile 3 Solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: