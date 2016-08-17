Aug 17 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* Univision set to purchase Gawker Media for $135 mln on.ft.com/2bEEws1
* Ford plans mass-market self-driving car by 2021 on.ft.com/2bEE5hc
* Barnes & Noble ousts CEO Boire on.ft.com/2bEF1Cn
* BT slams rivals' 'Fix Britain's Internet' campaign as
misleading on.ft.com/2bEEr7K
Overview
- Univision is buying Gawker Media for $135 million
and offer from Univision represents a 50 percent premium to the
initial $90 million bid by Ziff Davis, its main competition in
the auction.
- Ford says it would build a fully self-driving car by
the year 2021. The car will have no steering wheel or pedals and
will be used in the driverless taxi services.
- Barnes & Noble has fired its CEO, Ron Boire, after
the bookseller said the board determined that Boire "was not a
good fit for the organization"
- BT CEO Gavin Patterson wrote to rival broadband
providers Sky, Vodafone and TalkTalk
to say that their 'Fix Britain's Internet' campaign is
misleading consumers and "talking down" Britain.
(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)