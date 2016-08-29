Aug 30 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Overview
- Frank McCourt entered exclusive talks to buy French
football club Olympique de Marseille in a deal said to be worth
50 million euros ($55.94 million).
- Royal Dutch Shell's North Sea assets that are
being sold have attracted bidders such as Carlyle Group-funded
Neptune and Siccar Point Energy. The companies are looking at a
package of the assets offered by Shell as a part of the $30
billion disposal programme.
- Carolyn Fairbairn, head of the CBI employers' federation,
has urged the British government and regulators to allow the
banking industry "off the naughty step" if the City of London
has to fend off post-Brexit challengers.
- Deloitte has clocked its fastest UK revenue growth in 10
years, driven by improvement in corporate client sentiment over
the past 18 months. Its UK revenue increased by 13.6 percent to
3.05 billion pounds ($4.00 billion) in the 12 months to May 31.
($1 = 0.8938 euros)
($1 = 0.7627 pounds)
(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)