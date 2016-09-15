Sept 15 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Deutsche Bank asked to pay $14 bln in US probe on.ft.com/2cuNyFH
US recalls 1m Samsung phones after reports of burns and
damage on.ft.com/2cuOZE0
Informa acquires US events and publishing rival for 1.2 bln
stg on.ft.com/2cuOQ3r
US and Dutch plan to hand out $1.4 bln fine to Telia on.ft.com/2cuP6PZ
Overview
The U.S. Department of Justice asked Deutsche Bank AG
to pay $14 billion to settle allegations of
mis-selling mortgage securities.
The US Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a formal
recall notice for 1 million Samung Glaaxy Note 7 smartphones on
Thursday, after nearly a hundred reports of overheating
batteries.
Informa Plc agreed to buy US rival Penton for 1.2
billion stg as it seeks to expand into the North American
market.
US and Dutch authorities indicated they intend to fine
Nordic telecom operator Telia Company AB over its
entry into Uzbekistan in 2007.
(Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)