Deutsche Bank asked to pay $14 bln in US probe on.ft.com/2cuNyFH

US recalls 1m Samsung phones after reports of burns and damage on.ft.com/2cuOZE0

Informa acquires US events and publishing rival for 1.2 bln stg on.ft.com/2cuOQ3r

US and Dutch plan to hand out $1.4 bln fine to Telia on.ft.com/2cuP6PZ

Overview

The U.S. Department of Justice asked Deutsche Bank AG to pay $14 billion to settle allegations of mis-selling mortgage securities.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a formal recall notice for 1 million Samung Glaaxy Note 7 smartphones on Thursday, after nearly a hundred reports of overheating batteries.

Informa Plc agreed to buy US rival Penton for 1.2 billion stg as it seeks to expand into the North American market.

US and Dutch authorities indicated they intend to fine Nordic telecom operator Telia Company AB over its entry into Uzbekistan in 2007.

(Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)