Headlines
* McDonald's could face EU order to pay almost $500m in back
taxes (on.ft.com/2cVHkkO)
* Airbus prepares to launch restructuring and cost cuts
(on.ft.com/2cIwBXq)
* Rolls-Royce cuts 200 management posts
(on.ft.com/2cIHU1P)
* Wells Fargo scandal turns focus on bank pay
(on.ft.com/2dbNb4Q)
Overview
McDonald's potentially has to pay $500 million in
back taxes to Luxembourg, according to a Financial Times
analysis of an investigation by Brussels into state-supported
tax avoidance. The company is under investigation by Brussels
over a tax ruling that allowed it to pay no corporation tax -
either in the U.S. or Luxembourg - on royalty income from
restaurant franchises across Europe.
The chief executive of Airbus Group, Tom Enders, is
preparing to launch a new reorganising and cost cutting
initiative to offset costly delays to aircraft programmes and
minimise losses on the A380 superjumbo.
Rolls-Royce is cutting more than 200 management jobs
as part of its ongoing restructuring. Employees were told last
week of the latest departures from middle management ranks
across the group.
Keith Mestrich, chief executive of trade union-backed
Amalgamated Bank, says he is reviewing pay for rank and file
workers in the wake of the sham accounts scandal at Wells Fargo
, and called on the rest of the industry to do the same.
