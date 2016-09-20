Sept 21 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Wells Fargo chief faces lawmakers' fury over scandal

* Airbus promotes Fabrice Bregier to chief operating officer

* GSK taps consumer goods veteran Emma Walmsley as new chief

'Significant' Brexit risk for 5,500 UK groups using EU passporting

The chief executive of Wells Fargo & Co came under attack from Congress on Tuesday for denying that the U.S. bank's phantom accounts scandal was a co-ordinated "scam" and refusing to promise to claw back executive compensation.

Airbus Group Chief Executive Tom Enders plans to complete the integration of the aerospace group by sweeping away overlapping functions and appointing Fabrice Bregier, the head of its planemaker Airbus, as the group's chief operating officer.

GlaxoSmithKline said on Tuesday it had chosen Emma Walmsley, head of consumer healthcare, as its new chief executive, making her the only female chief executive of a major global pharmaceuticals company. The move also raises questions about the future of Abbas Hussain, president of the group's global pharmaceuticals division, who has been leading an overhaul of GSK's core drugs business in recent years.

According to figures published by the UK financial regulator, 5,500 UK-registered companies rely on "passports" to do business in other European countries, which gives an idea about the scale of disruption that Brexit could cause. There is a fear among many that the UK will lose the passporting rights that allow finiancial services companies licensed in one EU state to provide those services across the bloc.

