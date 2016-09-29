Sept 29 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Opec agrees on oil output cut at Algiers meeting on.ft.com/2cD4WKd
Draghi and Berlin drawn into Deutsche Bank troubles on.ft.com/2cD5IqQ
France turns anglophone to woo UK businesses on.ft.com/2cD6GDu
Hard Brexit will leave us uncompetitive, says Jaguar Land
Rover on.ft.com/2cD8ex9
Overview
Oil prices settled up nearly 6 percent on Wednesday after
OPEC struck a deal to limit crude output at its policy meeting
in November, its first agreement to cut production since 2008
and after the market crashed on oversupply.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi rejected
German criticism that sub-zero interest rates were impoverishing
savers and straining top lender Deutsche Bank AG,
saying its monetary policy was a necessity to get the euro zone
back on the path to growth and revive inflation.
French financial regulators offered on Wednesday to speed up
the process of registering financial firms leaving London for
France by handling their files in English.
Luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover's strategy director said
in a speech ahead of the Paris Motor Show that any new tariffs
introduced after Britain leaves the European Union will make its
business uncompetitive and put jobs at risk.
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)