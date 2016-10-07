Oct 7 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Hollande demands tough Brexit negotiations on.ft.com/2dyIn7x

Hammond tries to reassure Wall St on Brexit on.ft.com/2dyI2C0

WANdisco chief scores return to helm on.ft.com/2dyIZtZ

Overview

French President Francois Hollande said on Thursday that Britain must suffer the consequences of leaving the European Union in order to save the institution from an existential crisis.

UK finance minister Philip Hammond moved to reassure Wall Street that Britain will seek a special deal for financial services when it leaves the EU and will ensure the continued flow of international talent to the City of London.

David Richards has been reappointed to board and as chief executive officer of WANdisco Plc with immediate effect, less than a week after he kicked off his battle to return to the helm of the company.