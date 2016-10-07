Oct 7 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Hollande demands tough Brexit negotiations on.ft.com/2dyIn7x
Hammond tries to reassure Wall St on Brexit on.ft.com/2dyI2C0
WANdisco chief scores return to helm on.ft.com/2dyIZtZ
Overview
French President Francois Hollande said on Thursday that
Britain must suffer the consequences of leaving the European
Union in order to save the institution from an existential
crisis.
UK finance minister Philip Hammond moved to reassure Wall
Street that Britain will seek a special deal for financial
services when it leaves the EU and will ensure the continued
flow of international talent to the City of London.
David Richards has been reappointed to board and as chief
executive officer of WANdisco Plc with immediate
effect, less than a week after he kicked off his battle to
return to the helm of the company.
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)