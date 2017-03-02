March 2 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Ford plans to cut more than 1,100 jobs at UK's Bridgend plant on.ft.com/2maFK1t

Poor to be hit hardest by inflation over next five years, IFS warns on.ft.com/2maMGvi

UK regulator proposes more transparency for IPOs on.ft.com/2maMlJ6

Britain should have closer relations with Russia, say MPs on.ft.com/2ltNnvZ

Overview

Ford Motor Co expects to axe over 1,100 jobs at its engine plant in Bridgend, Wales, in a five-year plan for the plant that makes small petrol engines for Ford, as well as more-powerful V6 and V8 engines for Jaguar Land Rover.

High inflation, slow wage growth and austerity measures during the next five years are likely to increase inequality in UK, the Institute for Fiscal Studies said on Thursday.

Investors in planned stock market flotations will get independent research about the company sooner under proposals made by Britain's Financial Conduct Authority on Wednesday.

British MPs from the foreign affairs committee called for a reappraisal of relations with Moscow, saying Britain should stop accusing Russia of war crimes in Syria, according to a report published by the committee on Thursday. (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)