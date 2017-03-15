March 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

New BoE deputy governor Charlotte Hogg resigns after damning report on.ft.com/2mq2p6i

Pressure is on Unilever to meet investor expectations on.ft.com/2mqfQmV

Support for Scottish independence hits record high, survey shows on.ft.com/2mq1fI5

New GSK boss to be paid less than predecessor on.ft.com/2nlDBRM

Overview

The Bank of England's new deputy governor, Charlotte Hogg, has resigned for failing to declare a potential conflict of interest about her brother's role at Barclays Plc which prompted an unprecedented rebuke from Parliament.

Unilever Plc is conducting a sweeping review of the Anglo-Dutch company that could result in a return of cash to shareholders, medium-sized acquisitions and more aggressive cost cuts.

Support for Scottish independence is at its highest ever but anti-EU sentiment has also reached a record high, according to a survey by ScotCen's Scottish Social Attitudes.

Incoming GlaxoSmithKline Plc Chief Executive Emma Walmsley will receive lower pay than long-serving predecessor Andrew Witty, reflecting her lack of experience in the role. (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)