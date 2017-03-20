March 20 The following are the top stories in
the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
May embarks on UK tour to extol Brexit benefits on.ft.com/2mGeyEn
Britain and Germany set to sign defence co-operation deal on.ft.com/2mGm95G
Rivals circle Wood and Amec assets on.ft.com/2mFCbNu
TCI steps up campaign to block Zodiac takeover on.ft.com/2mG9HmF
Overview
British Prime Minister Theresa May will begin her tour of
the UK in order to unite the country before she enters formal
Brexit negotiations by the end of the month.
The UK defence ministry has said it is in talks with Germany
to sign a new defence co-operation agreement after the country
launches Brexit.
SNC-Lavalin of Canada and UK's Petrofac Ltd
are eyeing John Wood Group Plc and Amec Foster Wheeler
Plc for picking up assets and contracts.
The Children's Investment Fund wrote a letter to Safran SA's
board in a push to its campaign to block Safran's
takeover bid for Zodiac Aerospace SA .
(Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)