March 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

May embarks on UK tour to extol Brexit benefits on.ft.com/2mGeyEn

Britain and Germany set to sign defence co-operation deal on.ft.com/2mGm95G

Rivals circle Wood and Amec assets on.ft.com/2mFCbNu

TCI steps up campaign to block Zodiac takeover on.ft.com/2mG9HmF

Overview

British Prime Minister Theresa May will begin her tour of the UK in order to unite the country before she enters formal Brexit negotiations by the end of the month.

The UK defence ministry has said it is in talks with Germany to sign a new defence co-operation agreement after the country launches Brexit.

SNC-Lavalin of Canada and UK's Petrofac Ltd are eyeing John Wood Group Plc and Amec Foster Wheeler Plc for picking up assets and contracts.

The Children's Investment Fund wrote a letter to Safran SA's board in a push to its campaign to block Safran's takeover bid for Zodiac Aerospace SA .

(Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)