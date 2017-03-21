BRIEF-Tesco says inflation in business in Q1 "significantly below market trend"
Headlines
* Uber faces legal challenge on paying VAT on.ft.com/2nga8Il
* Career spy Jeremy Fleming named head of UK's GCHQ on.ft.com/2n1Rxxj
* Vodafone opts to merge India unit amid price war on.ft.com/2nXSl5x
* Elliott calls for probe into Arconic vote deal with Oak Hill on.ft.com/2mOmsMH
* Google apologises to advertisers for extremist content on YouTube on.ft.com/2nCR2wZ
Overview
* Uber is facing a new legal challenge in London's high court over its payment of value added tax.
* Jeremy Fleming, the deputy director general of Britain's internal security service, will become the new head of intelligence eavesdropping service GCHQ.
* Britain's Vodafone Group and Idea Cellular agreed on Monday to merge their Indian operations in a $23 billion deal, creating the country's biggest telecoms business after the entry of a new rival sparked a brutal price war.
* Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp, which is in the throes of a proxy battle with Arconic Inc, demanded on Monday an independent review of the company's voting agreement with private equity firm Oak Hill Capital Partners.
* Google apologised on Monday for allowing ads to appear alongside offensive videos on YouTube as more high-profile firms such as Marks & Spencer and HSBC pulled advertising for British markets from Google sites. (Compiled Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* CEO says inflation in business in Q1 "significantly below market trend"
LONDON, June 16 Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, reported its strongest quarterly sales performance for its home market in seven years on Friday as it navigated an increasingly inflationary trading environment.
