March 22 The following are the top stories in
the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Charlotte Hogg made "honest mistake" at BoE, says Carney on.ft.com/2nPPBrI
UK authorities explore "Laundromat" money-laundering claims
on.ft.com/2o2cKqb
U.S. and UK bar electronic devices on some Middle East
flights on.ft.com/2n23Cm6
Italy calls for G7 to challenge Donald Trump on trade on.ft.com/2nQ6vql
Overview
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney, in response to
Charlotte Hogg's resignation, said on Tuesday that cases of
"honest mistakes" should not inadvertently lead to tighter rules
for bankers.
Britain said on Tuesday that its authorities would
investigate newspaper allegations that UK-based banks had been
used in a global money laundering scheme.
The United States and Britain on Tuesday imposed
restrictions on carry-on electronic devices on planes coming
from certain airports in Muslim-majority countries in the Middle
East and North Africa in response to unspecified security
threats.
Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said on Tuesday that
he wants to send a strong message in favour of free trade when
he welcomes U.S. President Donald Trump and other world leaders
in Italy in May.
(Compiled by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)