London Taxi Company opens 325-mln-pound electric car plant in Coventry on.ft.com/2o6wgBR

Thames Water fined record 20 mln pounds for sewage dump on.ft.com/2n8RkZj

Two of the UK's biggest teaching unions merge on.ft.com/2mWn0QN

UK financial watchdog wins "London Whale" identity case on.ft.com/2np5cRe

The London Taxi Company said on Wednesday that it opened a 325-million-pound ($405.5-mln) electric plant in Coventry.

One of Britain's biggest water companies, Thames Water, was handed a record 20 million pound ($25 million) fine on Wednesday for pumping sewage into the River Thames.

Two of UK's biggest teaching unions, the National Union of Teachers and the Association of Teachers and Lecturers, will merge to form the National Education Union with more than 450,000 members.

Britain's markets watchdog did not wrongfully identify a former JPMorgan executive in the "London Whale" scandal, the Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday in a landmark case that endorses a regulatory policy of speedy corporate settlements.

