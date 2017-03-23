Unilever to start auction of spreads business in the autumn
LONDON, June 15 Unilever plans to kick off the auction for its margarine and spreads business this autumn, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.
March 23 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
London Taxi Company opens 325-mln-pound electric car plant in Coventry on.ft.com/2o6wgBR
Thames Water fined record 20 mln pounds for sewage dump on.ft.com/2n8RkZj
Two of the UK's biggest teaching unions merge on.ft.com/2mWn0QN
UK financial watchdog wins "London Whale" identity case on.ft.com/2np5cRe
Overview
The London Taxi Company said on Wednesday that it opened a 325-million-pound ($405.5-mln) electric plant in Coventry.
One of Britain's biggest water companies, Thames Water, was handed a record 20 million pound ($25 million) fine on Wednesday for pumping sewage into the River Thames.
Two of UK's biggest teaching unions, the National Union of Teachers and the Association of Teachers and Lecturers, will merge to form the National Education Union with more than 450,000 members.
Britain's markets watchdog did not wrongfully identify a former JPMorgan executive in the "London Whale" scandal, the Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday in a landmark case that endorses a regulatory policy of speedy corporate settlements.
($1 = 0.8012 pounds) (Compiled by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
LONDON, June 15 Unilever plans to kick off the auction for its margarine and spreads business this autumn, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.
* Dollar gains as Fed points the way to trimming bond portfolio * Report of Trump probe spurs some safe haven buying (Adds U.S. data, comment on palladium, updates prices) By Eric Onstad LONDON, June 15 Gold fell to a three-week low on Thursday, weighed down by a stronger dollar as investors began to assess the potential for another U.S. rate hike later in the year, supported by data showing a strong U.S. jobs market. The losses in gold were limited, however, wi
LONDON, June 15 Stocks fell in Europe and Asia on Thursday as investor concern over the pace of economic growth hit shares in mining and retail sectors while the prospect of tighter monetary policy in the United States and Britain pushed up the dollar and bond yields.