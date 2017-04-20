April 20 The following are the top stories in
Headlines
* Brussels starts to freeze Britain out of EU contracts on.ft.com/2pDUVlI
* UKTV warns general election could hit TV advertising on.ft.com/2pE90zE
* Theresa May wins backing from parliament for snap UK
election on.ft.com/2pE8iT9
* Bill O'Reilly out at Fox News after harassment allegations
on.ft.com/2pEdgz5
Overview
- British groups are starting to be systematically shut out
by Brussels from multibillion-euro contracts. European
Commission's top officials have told staff to avoid "unnecessary
additional complications" with Britain before 2019, according to
an internal memo.
- The owner of channels including Dave and Gold, UKTV said
that Theresa May's decision for a snap general election could
led to the television advertising market further deteriorating.
- Theresa May's call for a snap general election on June 8
won overwhelming backing from MPs. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn
would try to overturn daunting electoral odds by picking some of
the themes adopted by Donald Trump in the US presidential
election last year.
- The biggest star at Rupert Murdoch's Fox News Channel Bill
O'Reilly is leaving the network after an investigation into
claims that he sexually harassed many women. His departure was
triggered by a New York Times investigation revealing that he
and Fox News paid a combined $13 million to silence women who
had complained of sexual harassment.
