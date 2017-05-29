May 29 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

BA passengers hit by second day of global fallout from IT failure on.ft.com/2r2HMCU

Police make further arrests over Manchester terror attack on.ft.com/2r2Npku

Frustrated business seeks to rebuild ties to Number 10 on.ft.com/2r2XMEP

Overview

British Airways struggled to regain control on Sunday after a computer system failure caused chaos during one of the busiest travel weekends of the year in UK.

British police made more arrests on Sunday in connection with the Manchester attack, with two men aged 25 and 19, held on suspicion of offences contrary to the terrorism act.

A group of executives, ministers and civil servants are aiming to set up a special group to rebuild ties with Theresa May's administration.

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Peter Cooney)