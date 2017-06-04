June 5 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Bunge hires JPMorgan and Shearman & Sterling in Glencore defence

* Rosneft ready to step up crude output if Opec deal falters

* World Bank warns on emerging market growth

* Wealth funds cast doubt on UK's future as EU investment hub

Overview

- U.S. grain trader Bunge that is fending off takeover interest from Switzerland’s Glencore is working with JPMorgan Chase and law firm Shearman & Sterling as it seeks to remain independent.

- Rosneft, Russia’s largest oil company, served notice that it will ramp up production if there is a sudden end to the agreement among major crude producers to curb output to prop up prices.

- World Bank said that long-term growth prospects of the world’s developing economies are being undermined by weak investment. Economists at the bank predicted the global economy would grow by 2.7 percent in 2017, the best growth in global trade seen in years.

- According to a new survey by fund manager Invesco, Sovereign wealth funds see the UK as a less attractive location for investment following its vote to leave the EU whereas Germany's desirability has increased. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Peter Cooney)