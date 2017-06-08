June 8 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
* Laundry group Elis agrees 2.2 bln pound deal for Berendsen
on.ft.com/2r7p8q9
* RBS settlement offer not accepted by 13 pct of
shareholders on.ft.com/2r7mzVa
* Former UBS compliance officer charged with insider trading
on.ft.com/2r7mm48
* Santander takes over ‘failing’ rival Banco Popular after
EU steps in on.ft.com/2r7yIt0
Overview
- French laundry services group Elis SA reached a
preliminary agreement to take over its UK rival Berendsen Plc
in a deal that values it at 2.2 billion pounds ($2.85
billion).
- About 13 percent of Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc
shareholders still have not accepted an offer from the
bank to settle a high-profile legal case. The undecided
investors have until June 20 to accept the offer.
- Former UBS compliance officer Fabiana Abdel-Malek is
facing insider-trading charges after being accused by the
financial watchdog of passing on information between 2013 and
2014. She will be appearing in court next week along with Walid
Choucair, who is accused of trading on the information received
from Abdel-Malek.
- Banco Santander SA has agreed to buy domestic
rival Banco Popular Espanol SA for 1 euro after EU
authorities declared the Madrid-based lender “failing or likely
to fail.” Santander said that it planned to raise 7 billion
euros in fresh capital to rebuild the balance sheet of Banco
Popular.
($1 = 0.7713 pounds)
