Headlines
No time to waste in Brexit talks, Michel Barnier warns UK on.ft.com/2roZJIv
Ocado looks to raise 350 mln stg for expansion through bond
sale on.ft.com/2roV2hO
Complaints against UK payday lenders triple on.ft.com/2roWoJN
British businesses move to exploit opening for softer Brexit
on.ft.com/2rp4y4H
Overview
Brussels chief negotiator Michel Barnier urged Britain to
stop wasting time and start Brexit talks "very quickly" or risk
crashing out of the European Union in March 2019 without a deal
on future relations.
British online grocer Ocado Group Plc plans to
raise 350 million pounds ($443.17 million) from issuing bonds
and making changes to its credit arrangements to fund expansion
of its facilities and develop its automated warehousing
technology.
Complaints against payday lenders tripled in the past year
as more people fell into debt, the Financial Ombudsman Service
said In its annual report.
British business groups, including the CBI, the Institute of
Directors, the EEF and Federation of Small Businesses are
working together as well as with Greg Clark, the business
secretary, with the aim of putting forward a unified list of
demands as they spy an opportunity to change UK's Brexit
negotiating stance.
($1 = 0.7898 pounds)
