Headlines
Time runs out for Tory-DUP deal ahead of Queen's Speech
East European immigration to UK hits decade low
Phillip Hammond insists he will stick with austerity
Barclays and former executives charged with crisis-era fraud
on.ft.com/2snSrIL
Empty stores rise as retailers focus on prime sites
Overview
British Prime Minister Theresa May will begin the delicate
task of running a minority government on Wednesday, after talks
with Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist party failed to
produce a deal in time.
The number of eastern Europeans applying to work in Britain
has fallen to its lowest level in over a decade, researchers at
the Oxford Migration Observatory at the University of Oxford
have found.
Chancellor Philip Hammond said on Tuesday he is not
preparing a tax and spending spree and will stick to his target
of balancing the government's books by 2025, even as he admitted
voters in June's general election were "weary after seven years
of hard slog" after the financial crisis.
Barclays Plc and four former top executives,
including former CEO John Varley, were charged by UK authorities
on Tuesday with fraud related to the emergency cash injections
that saved the bank from a government bailout at the height of
the 2008 financial crisis.
UK retailers are becoming concentrated in fewer, "prime"
locations as online shopping depletes demand for premises and
the number of empty shops rises, according to a study by estate
agency Colliers.
