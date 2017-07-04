July 5 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Northern Ireland power-sharing talks extended until after summer on.ft.com/2sK3E3z

- JPMorgan and Vantiv make takeover approaches for Worldpay on.ft.com/2sKjBq9

- Benny Higgins to step down from Tesco Bank after a decade on.ft.com/2sKuAjA

- Ian King swaps BAE Systems for world of boutique finance on.ft.com/2sKuR66

Overview

- Talks on restoring power-sharing in Northern Ireland have been extended until after the summer after UK and Irish governments called time on an inconclusive political talks process on Tuesday.

- Worldpay on Tuesday said it received separate takeover approaches from JPMorgan Chase and Vantiv . JPMorgan made a cash takeover offer that carries a substantial premium to Worldpay’s pre-bid share price, while Vantiv has called for a predominantly share-based merger at a lower premium.

- Chief Executive of Tesco Bank Benny Higgins said he would retire in February next year after almost a decade of being on the job.

- Former chief executive of UK defence contractor BAE Systems Ian King is moving into corporate finance as a senior adviser to boutique advisory firm Gleacher Shacklock. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Peter Cooney)