PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 19

July 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Reckitt Benckiser sells food business to McCormick for over $4 bln on.ft.com/2u8aJ1J

UK to ban companies from charging credit card fees on.ft.com/2u7Oc5d

Crown Castle to buy Lightower Fiber for $7.1 bln on.ft.com/2u7YyBO

Prosecutor offers to drop Deutsche Boerse CEO insider trading probe on.ft.com/2u7YTo4

Overview

McCormick & Company Inc, the US maker of spices, herbs and flavourings, has agreed to buy the foods business of UK consumer goods company Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc for more than $4 billion.

It will be illegal from next year to charge customers in the UK a fee to use a credit card, the government said. The government said such fees, which can be as high as 20 per cent, would be banned from January.

Wireless infrastructure provider Crown Castle International Corp said on Tuesday it would pay $7.1 billion to acquire privately held Lightower, in a deal expected to greatly expand its fibre holdings in major U.S. cities.

Frankfurt's public prosecutor is ready to drop its investigation into Carsten Kengeter, the Deutsche Boerse AG chief executive, over allegations of insider trading if the exchange agrees to fines totalling more than 10 million euros. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)