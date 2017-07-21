PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 21

July 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Jaguar Land Rover opens first engine plant outside UK in China on.ft.com/2uf7LXO

Exxon sues to stop $2 mln fine over Russia sanctions breach on.ft.com/2ufkjhw

VW agrees to pay another $154 mln over emissions scandal on.ft.com/2ufwyuC

Citigroup and Deutsche Bank give Frankfurt a Brexit boost on.ft.com/2ufcYyt

Overview

Jaguar Land Rover is opening an engine plant in China, its first outside of the UK as the premium carmaker ramps up its international expansion.

Exxon Mobil Corp has sued the U.S. Treasury in an attempt to stop a fine for allegations it behaved with "reckless disregard" for violating Russian sanctions in 2014.

The California-based regulators who exposed the Volkswagen AG diesel emissions scandal have scored another settlement, costing the German carmaker an additional $154 million.

Frankfurt's attempt to become the EU's pre-eminent post-Brexit financial centre received another boost on Thursday as more details emerged of Deutsche Bank AG and Citigroup Inc's plans to beef up their operations in the German financial capital. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)