Feb 13 Headlines

Overview

Comcast Corp said it would buy General Electric's remaining 49 percent equity stake in their NBCUniversal joint venture for about $16.7 billion.

Barclays' new chief executive pledged a fresh course for the British lender, axing at least 3,700 jobs and pruning its investment bank as he seeks to rebuild its reputation and boost profitability after a series of scandals. Carsten Kengeter, UBS's former investment bank chief executive, will leave in a management overhaul of the Swiss bank's newly formed non-core unit, according to an internal memo.

Goldman Sachs is set to lose one of its veteran dealmakers with the retirement of Henry Cornell as vice-chairman of its merchant banking division, according to an internal memo.

Italian police arrested the head of defence group Finmeccanica SpA on Tuesday on a warrant alleging that he paid bribes to win an Indian contract. Tim Cook, chief executive of Apple Inc, said the company was considering ways to return its $137 billion cash pile to investors. Cook dismissed the lawsuit filed by activist shareholder David Einhorn as a "silly sideshow".

Dell Inc's third-largest shareholder, T. Rowe Price Group, joined a growing number of investors putting pressure on Michael Dell and his partner Silver Lake to sweeten their $24.4 billion buyout offer for the PC maker.

U.S. regulators have approved the $15.1 billion takeover of Canadian oil and gas company Nexen Inc by China's state-owned CNOOC Ltd