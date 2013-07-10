July 11 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Ministers keep options open on Royal Mail sell-off
()
Telecoms groups warn over end to EU roaming
()
EU moves to curb executive pay at bailed-out banks
()
U.S. judge rules Apple conspired to raise e-book prices
()
Ex-Ofcom head named chief of Informa
()
Berlin rejects Brussels' plan for banks
()
Fed's buying slowdown hangs in balance
()
Overview
Business Secretary Vince Cable said Royal Mail's 150,000
employees in the UK would be eligible for a free 10 percent
stake in the company, confirming the government would list a
majority stake in the postal service this financial year.
Telecom executives have said proposed European Union laws
that would abolish roaming charges and create a single European
telecoms market would deny them 7 billion euros in such charges.
Executives at European banks that receive fresh state aid
will no longer get seven-figure salaries as per new European
Union rules that peg their pay to average wages.
A U.S. federal judge ruled that iPhone maker Apple Inc
violated federal antitrust law by playing a central
role in a conspiracy with publishers to raise e-book prices as
it launched its digital books business.
Stephen Carter, a former head of media watchdog Ofcom, has
been named chief executive of British business media group
Informa Plc, replacing long-time CEO Peter Rigby, who is
retiring at the end of the year.
Germany has criticised the European Commission for
overstepping its legal powers over its plans to set up an agency
to wind up euro zone banks.
Minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's most recent meeting
showed a slowing of the central bank's bond-buying stimulus is
still in the balance, with many policymakers wanting more gains
in employment first.