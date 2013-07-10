July 11 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Ministers keep options open on Royal Mail sell-off

Telecoms groups warn over end to EU roaming

EU moves to curb executive pay at bailed-out banks

U.S. judge rules Apple conspired to raise e-book prices

Ex-Ofcom head named chief of Informa

Berlin rejects Brussels' plan for banks

Fed's buying slowdown hangs in balance

Business Secretary Vince Cable said Royal Mail's 150,000 employees in the UK would be eligible for a free 10 percent stake in the company, confirming the government would list a majority stake in the postal service this financial year.

Telecom executives have said proposed European Union laws that would abolish roaming charges and create a single European telecoms market would deny them 7 billion euros in such charges.

Executives at European banks that receive fresh state aid will no longer get seven-figure salaries as per new European Union rules that peg their pay to average wages.

A U.S. federal judge ruled that iPhone maker Apple Inc violated federal antitrust law by playing a central role in a conspiracy with publishers to raise e-book prices as it launched its digital books business.

Stephen Carter, a former head of media watchdog Ofcom, has been named chief executive of British business media group Informa Plc, replacing long-time CEO Peter Rigby, who is retiring at the end of the year.

Germany has criticised the European Commission for overstepping its legal powers over its plans to set up an agency to wind up euro zone banks.

Minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's most recent meeting showed a slowing of the central bank's bond-buying stimulus is still in the balance, with many policymakers wanting more gains in employment first.