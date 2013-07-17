July 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Card transaction fees to be capped under EU proposal

Record fine for Barclays over power prices

Yahoo's deals fail to boost revenue growth

Goldman Sachs profits double on strong trading gains

Papaconstantinou set to face trial

Michael Dell faces buyout ultimatum from large shareholders

Overview

The European Commission is set to impose a cap on fees charged to process consumer debit and credit card transactions as per a draft plan.

The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has hit Barclays Plc with a $470 million fine, saying the bank manipulated power prices.

Yahoo Inc's string of acquisitions and product overhauls failed to return the company to revenue growth in the second quarter with total sales falling 7 percent to $1.2 billion.

Goldman Sachs' quarterly profit more than doubled, boosted by a sharp jump in the value of its own investments and stronger demand from its clients for trading and investment banking services.

Greek lawmakers voted in favour of sending former finance minister George Papaconstantinou, charged with tampering with a list of alleged tax evaders, to stand trial.

Dell Inc founder Michael Dell has been given a last-minute ultimatum from some of the PC maker's largest shareholders to either raise his $24.4 billion bid or lose his attempt to regain control of the company.