Headlines
Overview
Germany's biggest lender, Deutsche Bank AG, is
expected to announce during its second-quarter results its plans
to reach a minimum 3 percent overall equity to loans ratio in
the next two and a half years, people briefed on the plans said.
Germany's SAP AG said its co-Chief Executive Jim
Hagemann Snabe would move to the company's supervisory board
next May, abandoning its joint chief executive structure and
leaving fellow co-Chief Bill McDermott as sole helmsman at the
software maker.
Media entrepreneur Bruno Wu, who runs the Chinese media
group Seven Stars, and the former Bertelsmann and Arcandor chief
executive Thomas Middelhoff are accumulating assets with
revenues of $1 billion-$2 billion into a new China-focused
media and investment joint venture.
Kurdistan-focused oil exploration company Gulf Keystone
Petroleum said it would no longer oppose four
non-executive directors proposed by shareholders M&G Recovery
Fund and Capital Research Global Investors, ending a row with
its biggest investors over corporate governance just days ahead
of its annual general meeting.
In a setback for BP Plc's overall hopes of limiting
the cost of the 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster settlement,
federal judge Carl Barbier rejected on Friday the company's call
to suspend payments pending an investigation into allegations of
misconduct at the office of Patrick Juneau, the claims
administrator.
State-owned Dutch bank ABN Amro, which was partly bought by
Belgian group Fortis in 2007 and nationalised a year later as
part of the bailout of Fortis, will be ready for reprivatisation
by next summer, Chief Executive Gerrit Zalm said in an
interview.