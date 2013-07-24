July 24 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Cable attacks Bank's 'capital Taliban'
iPhone sales boost Apple shares
Former HSBC man leads external race to head RBS
Jindal brothers vie for control of Stemcor's Indian assets
Higher operating costs hold back AT&T
Ford and Toyota end joint drive on hybrids
Overview
Business Secretary Vince Cable has accused the Bank of
England of holding back the economic recovery by imposing
excessive financial burdens on banks and demanding that they
build up high levels of capital.
Sales of Apple Inc's iPhone trumped Wall Street
estimates countering concerns that the best years of smartphone
growth were behind it, even as third-quarter earnings fell
sharply.
Mark McCombe, the former head of HSBC's Hong Kong
operations, has emerged as the external frontrunner for the top
job at Royal Bank of Scotland, three people close to the
process said.
Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Steel and Jindal Steel and
Power Ltd, headed by brother Naveen Jindal, are
competing to buy the iron ore assets of UK's Stemcor, the
world's largest independent steel trading company, people
familiar with the negotiations said.
Largest U.S. telecom group AT&T Inc posted a
second-quarter profit on Tuesday held back by higher operating
costs, mainly in mobile operations, which has been investing
heavily in its new 4G network based on LTE technology.
Ford Motor Co and Toyota Motor Corp ended
their partnership to develop hybrid pickup trucks and
sport-utility vehicles amid robust statements from Ford about
its strong future in the technology, the U.S. automaker said on
Tuesday.