July 25 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Facebook shares leap on mobile ad surge

(link.reuters.com/kak89t)

Barclays nears deal with regulators

(link.reuters.com/mak89t)

Dell and Silver Lake seek bid rule change

(link.reuters.com/nak89t)

UK call to step up east-west fight against crime

(link.reuters.com/pak89t)

Qualcomm rallies on strong chip demand from smartphone makers

(link.reuters.com/qak89t)

Slim holds out for better price on KPN deal

(link.reuters.com/rak89t)

Overview

Facebook Inc reported a much better-than-anticipated surge revenue and profit in the second quarter on Wednesday, igniting a 20 percent share rally in after hours trading.

Barclays Plc is close to reaching a deal with regulators to comply with a new leverage requirement by Dec. 2014 and a confirmation is expected along with its annual results next Tuesday, people familiar with the negotiations said.

Dell Inc founder Michael Dell raised his $24.4 billion bid by $150 million and added a controversial demand to relax the shareholder voting rules to make it easier for him to buy and take the No. 3 personal computer maker private.

Britain and China have agreed but not yet signed a legal assistance treaty to facilitate the sharing of information between the countries on criminal investigations, according to people familiar with the situation.

Shares of Qualcomm Inc rose nearly 5 percent after the leading mobile chipmaker posted third-quarter revenue above Wall Street expectations, helped by a stronger-than-expected demand for chips that power high-end smartphones and tablets.

Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, who controls a near 30 percent stake in Dutch group KPN via his telecoms company America Movil, did not vote for Telefónica's 8.1 billion euro bid to buy KPN's E-Plus, seeking a better price for the German unit, a person familiar with the situation said. (Compiled by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore)