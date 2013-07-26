July 26 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
US attorney says SAC 'magnet for cheaters'
Amazon reports unexpected quarterly loss
Zynga hit as it sees hard times ahead
GSK replaces head of China operations
Five charged over hacking organisation
Tourre denies creating 'monstrosities'
Overview
U.S. prosecutors filed criminal charges against billionaire
Steven A. Cohen's $14 billion hedge fund, SAC Capital, in the
biggest blow yet in their crackdown on insider trading, a move
that could end the career of one of Wall Street's most
successful investors.
Jeff Bezos-led Amazon.com Inc reported an
unexpected second-quarter net loss of $7 million, pushing its
shares down, which might cast doubts over the online retailer's
ability to generate long-term profits.
Shares in Zynga Inc fell more than 14 percent in
after-hours trading on Thursday after it said it would abandon
its long-running efforts to build a real-money gaming business
in the United States and warned of tough times ahead.
GlaxoSmithKline Plc has replaced the head of
operations in China with one of its top European executives,
amid a widening corruption scandal in China that has rocked
Britain's biggest drugmaker.
U.S. prosecutors said on Thursday they have charged five men
with the theft of 160 million credit card numbers as part of a
hacking organisation, resulting in what they said will be the
largest hacking and data breach scheme ever prosecuted in the
United States.
Former Goldman Sachs trader Fabrice Tourre on Thursday said
he "deeply" regretted an email in which he joked about selling
subprime mortgage bonds "to widows and orphans", after being
grilled by lawyers in a securities fraud trial.
