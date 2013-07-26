July 26 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

US attorney says SAC 'magnet for cheaters'

Amazon reports unexpected quarterly loss

Zynga hit as it sees hard times ahead

GSK replaces head of China operations

Five charged over hacking organisation

Tourre denies creating 'monstrosities'

U.S. prosecutors filed criminal charges against billionaire Steven A. Cohen's $14 billion hedge fund, SAC Capital, in the biggest blow yet in their crackdown on insider trading, a move that could end the career of one of Wall Street's most successful investors.

Jeff Bezos-led Amazon.com Inc reported an unexpected second-quarter net loss of $7 million, pushing its shares down, which might cast doubts over the online retailer's ability to generate long-term profits.

Shares in Zynga Inc fell more than 14 percent in after-hours trading on Thursday after it said it would abandon its long-running efforts to build a real-money gaming business in the United States and warned of tough times ahead.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc has replaced the head of operations in China with one of its top European executives, amid a widening corruption scandal in China that has rocked Britain's biggest drugmaker.

U.S. prosecutors said on Thursday they have charged five men with the theft of 160 million credit card numbers as part of a hacking organisation, resulting in what they said will be the largest hacking and data breach scheme ever prosecuted in the United States.

Former Goldman Sachs trader Fabrice Tourre on Thursday said he "deeply" regretted an email in which he joked about selling subprime mortgage bonds "to widows and orphans", after being grilled by lawyers in a securities fraud trial.

